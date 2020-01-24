|
|
Tina Louise Coleman
FREMONT - Tina Louise Coleman, 59, of Fremont, OH passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born July 26, 1960 in Lindsey, OH to Luther Martin and Betty Ann (Little) Auxter.
Tina married James Dale Coleman on July 29, 1978 in Fremont and he survives. She was a homemaker and a seamstress at Yerges Manufacturing. Tina also owned and operated J & T Cleaning for five years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, enjoyed collecting owls and loved spending time with her family. Tina was proud to receive her G.E.D. in 2000 graduating with her daughter Judith.
Tina is survived by her husband of forty-one years, James Dale Coleman; daughter, Kimberly Lynn (Jason) Good; father, Luther Martin Auxter, Jr.; grandchildren, Jason Allen Good, Jr. and Jazmine Bea Good; sister, Carla Jane (Jack) Williams; sister-in-law, Angela Bradford and many nieces and nephews, all of Fremont, OH.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Auxter; step-mother, Cindy Auxter; daughter, Judith Ann Coleman; brother, Leal "Butch" Luther Auxter; grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation: Monday from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Service: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Julie Kling officiating.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: To the family
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020