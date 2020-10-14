Tommy DeJuan Brown, Sr.
Fremont - Tommy DeJuan Brown, Sr., also known by his friends as TBZ, 36, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born February 24, 1984 in Fremont to Harry Liggins and Minetta V. Brown. He attended Fremont Ross High School and received his bachelor's degree from Tiffin University.
Tommy loved food, football and family. It's hard to imagine him not being behind the grill at the holidays or on the sidelines cheering and coaching his children's sporting events.
Tommy is survived by his children, Anesty, Dontrez, D'Andre, Tommy Jr., TaeDen and Tallon Brown, all of Fremont, OH; father, Harry Liggins; grandmother, Clover Bell Liggins; siblings, Jamie and Josh Liggins, all of Fremont, OH, Harry Liggins, Jr., Columbus, OH, Larissa Simpson, Lima, OH; fiancé, Ashley Ludwig, Fremont, OH; brothers-at-heart, Jarelle Shorty and Charles Stratton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, Tamara Brown and his grandparents, Rose and Robert Brown, Tommie Liggins.
Visitation: Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Memorials can be made to the family.