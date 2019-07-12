Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Catawba Heights Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Catawba Heights Baptist Church
Resources
Tonya Sue Coker


1969 - 2019
Tonya Sue Coker Obituary
Tonya Sue Coker, age 50, passed away July 10, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte. She was born May 11, 1969 in Fremont, OH, a daughter of Susan Jurovcik Case and the late Stephen Thomas Brugger.

Tonya was a free spirited woman, filled with the Holy Spirit. She was an active member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church and the Travelin' Light Motorcycle Ministry where she helped bring many to Christ. Tonya loved life and adored her family. She also loved flowers, dragonflies and honeybees.

Left to cherish her memories are her mother Susan Case and husband Clarence; loving husband Ryan Coker; son Tyler Davis; daughters Morgan and Mackenzie Coker; sisters Lisa Beier and husband Ron, Catherine Hazelwood and husband John; brother Dan Klotz and wife Pam and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church. A service celebrating Tonya's life will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Raymond Johns officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tonya Coker's name may be made to the , . Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 12, 2019
