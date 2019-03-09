Resources
Oak Harbor - Vickie L. Wears, 57, of Oak Harbor, OH gained her wings in the early morning of February 28th, 2019. She was born December 8th, 1961 to Ronnie and Judy Galford.

Vickie spent her days playing FarmVille and spoiling her grandchildren. Whenever a special occasion would come around she would whip up one of her amazing cakes.

Vickie is survived by her daughter, Ashleigh (Wears) Udischas, her grandchildren Parker and Emmaleigh Udischas, and her nephew Zachary Galford. Her parents and brother preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Autism Speaks in Vickie's name.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 9, 2019
