Vincent L. Gangle
FREMONT - Vincent L. Gangle, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1940 in Fremont to Clarence and Lucille (Lance) Gangle. He was a 1958 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Vincent married Alice L. Borton on June 27, 1959 at Grace Lutheran Church and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2018. He worked at Moore Business Forms as a shipping clerk for many years and retired in 1999.
Vincent was a member of Grace Community Church and enjoyed fishing. He loved sports and coached the Fremont Echrich Little League baseball team. Vincent followed high school sports and loved to encourage young people in their sports achievements. His pride and joy was spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.
Vincent is survived by his children, Dean Gangle, Fremont, OH, Dawn (Steven) Poe, Put-In-Bay, OH, Annette (Ken) Setzler, Akron, OH; grandchildren, Steven (Nichole) Poe, Austin (Marissa) Poe, Madison Gangle, Amanda (John) Kuieck, Graham (Andrea) Setzler, Cooper and Quinn Setzler; five great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of fifty-nine years, Alice L. Gangle.
It was Vincent's wishes to donate his body to science.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH with Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer officiating. There will be a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Community Church.
