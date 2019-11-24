Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil D. "Murph" Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil D. "Murph" Murphy Obituary
Virgil D. "Murph" Murphy

Virgil D. "Murph" Murphy, 91, of Port Clinton passed away after a brief illness Friday, November 22, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky. He was born in Burgoon the son of Ray C. and Mary E. (Howey) Murphy. He was a United States Army Veteran. Murph graduated with an Engineering Degree from Bowling Green State University. He worked at Standard Products for over 35 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of Port Clinton Elks Lodge No. 1718, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, wildlife and knew where every eagles nest was in Ottawa County and beyond and could spot those eagles in their nests from miles away. He could be identified by his red OSU Buckeyes Ball cap - a true fan. He enjoyed his daily drives around the county to have breakfast with friends, check on wildlife in the area or pick up a bag of apples.

Surviving are his wife of 60+ years: Joyce E. (Englebeck) Murphy; daughters: Mary Beth (Paul) Dubuc of Columbus, Kathleen A. (Chuck Lawler) Murphy of Santa Fe, NM; son: Michael A. Murphy of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Jessica (Lucas) Seitz of Grandville, MI, Bryan Dubuc of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren: Mya and Bryce Seitz; sister: Jean (John) Dudley of Chicago, IL and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Richard Murphy and Ray C. Murphy.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm with Elks Lodge prayer services in the funeral home at 7:30pm Tuesday. Interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery. Reverend Kent Joy assisted by son-in-law Paul Dubuc will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy or Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now