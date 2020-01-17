|
|
Virginia A. Shammo
Virginia A. Shammo, age 84 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, OH. She was born on September 20, 1935 in Pemberville, OH, to Franklin and Henrietta (Martin) Schuerman. On October 8, 1955 she married Robert Dean Shammo at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Virginia and Robert raised 3 daughters and celebrated over 59 years of marriage, before Robert's passing in 2014. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. A woman of faith and lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, she was active in various ministries including teaching Sunday School. She was also active with the Mid-Morning Belles Homemakers group, and was a 4-H advisor for 29 years. Her greatest love was her family. She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout her life. They remained her greatest joy.
Virginia is survived by her daughters: Rhonda (Mark) Peterson of Galena, OH, Michele, nicknamed Shelly, (Doug) Albright of Pemberville, and Wendy (Willie) Fisher of Gibsonburg. Brother, Victor (Eileen) Schuerman of Pemberville. Sisters: Paulette (John) Bresler of Bloomdale, Jane (Ray) Kohlenberg of Pemberville, Kathy (Daryl) King of MO, Jolene (James) Roberts of NC, and Luann Snyder of Luckey. Sisters-in-laws: Faye Schuerman of Pemberville, Donna Schuerman of Bowling Green, Mardel Haslinger of Gibsonburg, Mary Ann Collins of Dayton, Alice Shammo, Naomi Shammo, Joyce Shammo and Barb Shammo all of Gibsonburg. 7 grandchildren, Katie Middleton, David Peterson, Chad Albright, Brooke Wasserman, Mackenzie Albright, Amanda Wasserman and Ashley Skowron and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Robert Schuerman and Donald Schuerman.
Family and friends will be received 2-7 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Matthew Musteric will be officiating. Interment will be in Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or The Parkinson's Foundation. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020