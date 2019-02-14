|
|
Virginia "Jinny" Lee Ferguson
FREMONT - Virginia "Jinny" Lee Ferguson, 83, of Fremont, OH passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2019 at Fireland Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. She was born on May 21, 1935 in Marion, OH the daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Southward) Saunders. She was a 1953 graduate of Harding High School.
Jinny married Floyd Ferguson on July 25, 1955 in Indiana and he survives. She was employed at S.E. Heyman Company as a seamstress for over thirty years until she retired in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, bird watching and camping. Jinny loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Jinny is survived by her husband of sixty-three years Floyd Ferguson; daughters, Vickie Patterson, Brenda (Gerald Lamb) Lagrou and Michelle Brake all of Fremont; siblings, Mary Gibson, Bellevue, David Saunders, Fremont, Judy Warwick, Pennsylvania, Virgil Saunders, California, Harold "Mike" Saunders, Minnesota, Joe (Gill) Saunders, Fremont and Richard (Lisa) Saunders, Alabama; grandchildren, Rachel and Jon Patterson, Erica Payne, Kyle Lagrou and Justin Malavolti, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and Godson, Steve Saunders.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Don Saunders, Barbara Jean Patrick, Ellen Binkley and Earl Saunders.
Visitation: Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Memorial Service: Monday, February 18, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to , www.donatenow.heart.org
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 14, 2019