Virginia Lee Secrist
Fremont - Virginia Lee Secrist, age 84, of Fremont, passed away on June 26th, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. Virginia graduated Fremont Ross High School and then joined Daniel Allen Secrist in marriage on April 14, 1956 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Lindsey, Ohio. Virginia, often called Ginny or Kit, helped to run the family grain and dairy farm. She loved the animals, especially sheep and horses. Kit loved to show farm animals to children and give rides on her many carriages, buggies, and horse drawn wagons. She enjoyed sewing, continuing even after a debilitating stroke that required her move to assisted living in 2014.
Surviving are her two children, Nancy Lee and Steven Jon, grandsons, Timothy and Alexander, and her brother, Dan Walters and sister Jeannie LeJune. She is preceded in death by her parents and her spouse of 60 years, Daniel.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Four Mile House Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Pastor Ben Wallick will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne Street, Fremont, OH, 43420.
Herman-Karlovtez Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with her services.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com
.