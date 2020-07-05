1/1
Virginia Lee Secrist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee Secrist

Fremont - Virginia Lee Secrist, age 84, of Fremont, passed away on June 26th, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. Virginia graduated Fremont Ross High School and then joined Daniel Allen Secrist in marriage on April 14, 1956 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Lindsey, Ohio. Virginia, often called Ginny or Kit, helped to run the family grain and dairy farm. She loved the animals, especially sheep and horses. Kit loved to show farm animals to children and give rides on her many carriages, buggies, and horse drawn wagons. She enjoyed sewing, continuing even after a debilitating stroke that required her move to assisted living in 2014.

Surviving are her two children, Nancy Lee and Steven Jon, grandsons, Timothy and Alexander, and her brother, Dan Walters and sister Jeannie LeJune. She is preceded in death by her parents and her spouse of 60 years, Daniel.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Four Mile House Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Pastor Ben Wallick will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne Street, Fremont, OH, 43420.

Herman-Karlovtez Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with her services.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved