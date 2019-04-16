|
|
Virginia Louise Wilson, 79, of Clyde, died at the Valleyview Health Care Center in Fremont on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Virginia was born in Fremont on September 28, 1939 to A. James and Dorothy (Eschenauer) Billings. She was a member of the 1957 graduating class of Clyde High School.
Mrs. Wilson ran the former Wilson's Clothing from 1990-2004 in Clyde.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder, a member of the Women's Association of the Church and the Rachel Circle; Clyde Career Women and the F&P Investment Club. She had also served as the Chair of the 50th Reunion Committee for Clyde. She was also a member of the Clyde Eagles.
On March 31, 1962, she married Robert Dean Wilson. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1990.
Their four daughters, Karen (John) Gerber of Clyde; Kari (Greg) Pfarrer of Centerville; Kristie (Greg) Brown of Highland, Michigan and Karla (Michael) Geyman of Bowling Green survive. Eight grandchildren, Kayla (Mike) Perman; Maria Gerber; Zach Pfarrer; Ava Pfarrer; Kate Brown; Dean Brown; Conner Geyman and Audrey Geyman also survive, along with her brother, James (Carolyn) Billings and sister, Jeannette Billings and longtime friend, Pattie Peck, all of Clyde. Her brother-in-law, Joe (Sharon) Wilson of Clyde and Nancy Ehrman of Tiffin, along with numerous nieces and nephews are survivors as well.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathryn M. Wilson in 1968.
Mrs. Wilson was a dignified lady, who supported and cared for her community. Her true reason for living was her love for her daughters and their families.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 3-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Forest St., Clyde at 10:30 AM with Pastor Rose Jones officiating. Burial will be at McPherson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 16, 2019