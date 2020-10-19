1/1
Virginia W. "Ginny" Andrews
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia W. "Ginny" Andrews

Woodville - Virginia W. Andrews, affectionately known to many as Ginny, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living at Perrysburg. Born Feb. 4 1924 in Detroit Michigan to Alfred and Jennie Shirley. She met Arthur Andrews and they married on June 12 1943. Arthur and Ginny raised three sons and 1 daughter. Dennis (Janet), Ronald (Mary), Marian, William (Linda), and celebrated over 50 years of marriage before Arthur's passing April of 2001.

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren included: Angela Andrews; Nicholas and Natalie. Melissa LaMunyon (Gary); Emma Nora, and Harry. Rachelle Bauder (Mike); Greta, Macey, Zoey, and Quincy. Christine Gaynor (Gary); Kevin and Brady. David Andrews (Amy); Davis and Dalton. Eve Gilmore (Mark Dickmann) and Alex Gilmore (Janahy Tsosie). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and Grandson-in-law (Stewart Wilging).

As a longtime member of Solomon Lutheran Church, she was active with Elizabeth Circle, Stephens Ministers, and The Prayer Chain as a Co-Chairperson. She was very active with the Woodville Legion Auxiliary, The Woodville Garden Club, and The Book Guild.

Friends and family will be received, 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville. Following a family service, Ginny will be laid to rest next to Arthur, in a Public Graveside Service, 12 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Woodville Township Cemetery, 755 Lime Road, Woodville. Officiating, will be Rev. Alan Brown. Memorials can take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church / School or The Luther Home of Mercy. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Woodville Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
201 W. Main Street
Woodville, OH 43469
(419) 849-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes Woodville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved