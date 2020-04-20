|
|
Vivian I. Kryder
Fremont - Vivian I. Kryder, 93, of Fremont, OH, passed away peacefully at Elmwood Care Center, surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1926 in East Rochester, OH, daughter of the late John and Jennie (Santini) Bonardi.
She married Robert G. Kryder on November 10, 1945, he preceded her in death in 1977.
Vivian had many career paths including, being a waitress, working for an Insurance Agency, Whirlpool Credit Union, Real Estate Sales and finally retiring from the Fremont News-Messenger.
Vivian's hobbies were golfing, bowling and volunteer work. She was most happy when she was completing home improvement projects. A special thank you to Mike Missler for helping her with all of her rental properties. She loved cross word puzzles and playing card games and her love for her family was immeasurable. A special thank you to Stein Hospice and Elmwood staff for their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are her sons: John Kryder, Greg (Lori) Kryder both of Fremont and Geoffrey (Robin) Kryder of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren; Julie (Daniel) Starkweather, Ashleigh Kryder, Danielle (Douglas) Cox, and Steven Kryder along with seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sisters, Lorena Boyle, Vera VanArsdale and her son Robert G. Kryder II.
A Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, while services are private for immediate family a live stream of the mass will be broadcast at 10A.M. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, on the Facebook page of Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph Scholarship fund, or Stein Hospice.
A memorial service/celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfh.com to share a memory or a condolence. Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020