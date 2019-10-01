|
|
Walter Carl Koleno, Jr.
Milan - April 16, 1943 - September 29, 2019
Walter Carl Koleno, 76, residing in Milan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Walter was born on April 16, 1943 in Fremont, OH to the late Walter Carl and Mary (Martin) Koleno, Sr.
Walter graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1961 and then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University. He was an Industrial Arts and Technology teacher at Western Reserve High School, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. While at Western Reserve High School, he was instrumental in beginning the varsity wrestling program and coached for many years.
Walter was a member of the Milan Methodist Church. He was a charter member and past president of the Milan Lions Club, a member of the Thunderbird Golf League, and also was part of the grounds crew at Thunderbird South. Walter was a classic cars enthusiast and a fan of old time radio and TV. He played dart ball for his church and participated in trivia nights with his wife, but most of all treasured spending time with his family and friends. He held a very special place in his heart for his wrestlers, the sons he never had. He always joked about never having a son to coach because he ended up with three cheerleader daughters. He was thrilled to have seven grandchildren and cherished his time with them.
Walter is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Tiell) Koleno, whom he married on August 23, 1974 ; three daughters; Amanda (Neil) Sapra, of Georgia; Erin (Scott) Terry, Sandusky OH ; Kristin (Andrew) DeWitt, Plain City, OH; seven grandchildren; Evan, Emily, Zarin, Sloane, Dace, Claire, and Hayes. He had one sister; Connie (Ken) Stuby, of Virginia, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-8pm in The Groff Funeral Home Milan Chapel, 1 South Main St. Milan, OH. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am in the Funeral Home. The Rev. Barbara Stewart-Rich will officiate.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Western Reserve Teachers Scholarship Fund, 3841 Highway 20 Collins, OH 44826, Stein Hospice Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky OH 44870, and the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St. Sandusky OH 44870.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 1, 2019