Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
211 N Broadway St
Green Springs, OH 44836
(419) 639-2771
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
211 N Broadway St
Green Springs, OH 44836
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
211 N Broadway St
Green Springs, OH 44836
GREEN SPRINGS - Walter Jenne, 93, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. He was born on December 5, 1925 in Tiffin, OH, the son of Adolph and Olga (Lang) Jenne. He was a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School.

Walter served in the U.S. Navy from April 25, 1944 to May 8, 1946 and was awarded the American Area Ribbon; Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon w/1 Star; Philippine Liberation Ribbon and WWII Victory Ribbon.

Walter married Lillian "Bill" Lucille Hall on July 25, 1948 in Republic, OH and she preceded him in death on April 27, 2013. He was a truck driver for J.W. Humbert for many years. Walter was a Life member of the VFW in Green Springs and enjoyed gardening and planting trees. His most memorable moment was being a part of the Honor Flight.

Walter is survived by his son, Garry (Joanne) Jenne, Green Springs, OH; sister, Margaret Cruey, Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) Jenne and Melanie Jenne; four great grandchildren, Jake and Josh Jenne, Mikayla and Dillon Overmyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Lillian "Bill" Jenne.

The family would like to thank Valley View and Heartland Hospice staff for their wonderful care to Walter.

Visitation: Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St, Green Springs, OH 44836

Service: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev Cheri Holdridge officiating.

Burial: Bakertown Cemetery with Military Honors provided by United Veterans Council of Seneca County.

Memorials can be made in Walter's honor to Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 1, 2019
