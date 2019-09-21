|
|
Wanda Louise Soule
Clyde - Wanda Louise Soule, 93, of rural Clyde, died at The Willows of Bellevue on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Mrs. Soule was born in August 28, 1926 in Lindsey, Ohio to the now deceased Paul and Pearl (Inks) Saam. She attended Lindsey School and was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Fremont Ross.
She was a member of Grace Community Church.
Wanda had worked in the former York School cafeteria and then at Grey Drug in Fremont.
On January 2, 1948, she married Charles Edward Soule. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2016.
Their children, Nancy Damer of Warsaw, Indiana; John Soule of Jacksonville, Florida; Timothy (Colleen) Soule of Clyde; Terri (Russ) Rogers of Clyde and Craig Soule of Port Clinton survive. Nine grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren, along with two step great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded by an infant son, Roger Alan Soule; two brothers: Loren Saam and Gordon Saam; and a sister, Janet Leid.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:30 am until the service at 11:30 AM at Grace Community Church, Smith Road, Fremont. Rev. Forrest Kirchenbauer will officiate and burial will be McPherson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the church or to Stein Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 21, 2019