Ward Alen Smith
Oak Harbor - Ward Alen Smith, 73, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1940 in Lindsey, Ohio, to Herman A. and Catherine R. (Grundy) Smith. He graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1964 and served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1971. While in the USAF, "Smitty" served in the Vietnam War and was known for his professionalism, adaptability and having the "cleanest Auto Hobby Shop".
Smith was a lifelong auto mechanic and never went a day without having grease under his fingernails. He enjoyed Nascar, woodworking and history. Neighbors would often find him working in the garage or taking a car apart. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Oak Harbor Lions Club.
Smith is survived by his children, Timothy (Amanda) Smith, Emmy (Alex) Morrow, Jodi L. Sorg and Andrew Smith; stepchildren, Chris Sherman, Todd (Jody) Sherman and Jody M. Sherman; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister Nancy (Paul) Roach; and multiple extended family members. He was preceded in death by Karen A. (Myslinski-Sherman), his wife of 36 years; his parents; and his siblings, Mae Hepner, Jack Smith, Glenn Smith, Leroy Smith and Lois Nycum.
A private memorial ceremony will be held by his children. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Oak Harbor had the honor of assisting Ward's family.