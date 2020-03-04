Resources
1951 - 2020
Benson, AZ - Wayne Cooper 69 of Fremont Ohio passed away Thursday February 27 at his winter home in Benson. He was born February 26, 1951 in Fremont Ohio to Olen & Ruth (Keck) Cooper.

Wayne worked over 40 years at Martin Marietta in Woodville Ohio as a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his brother James (Martine) Cooper and sister Penny (Dean) Hetrick. Nephews Zackary and Taylor Cooper, Aaron, Brad, Ryan Hetrick. Niece Rachel Hetrick. Great nephews Bailey and Noah Hetrick, Brandon Didion and great nieces Brianna Didion and Kyra Hetrick.

He is preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held with family at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
