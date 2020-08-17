Wayne "Pete" Heffner
Gibsonburg - Wayne "Pete" Heffner, 96, formerly of Gibsonburg died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Countryside Manor, Fremont.
Born in Laffette, OH on July 4, 1924, Pete was a son of Willard G. and Iva (Heath) Hefner. He graduated from the Gibsonburg High School in 1943 and married Norma B. Carper. They were married for over 73 years, until her passing on Oct. 21, 2016.
Pete went on to serve his Country in the Army, fighting in Africa and France until the end of WWII. Once home, he was a very energetic and full of ambition. Like many other people of the day, Pete worked odd jobs and, usually, more than one. He worked at the Erie Proving Grounds, the former Lutz's Restaurant in Gibsonburg and at the local funeral home. His main career was working at the Ohio Lime Company, Woodville for over 40 years, retiring from there in 1987.
Pete and Norma were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Together they raised two sons, Wayne D. (Joan) Heffner and Jon L. (Linda) Heffner, Sr. They also enjoyed travelling, eating out and being Cub Scout leaders together.
The Gibsonburg community was important to him. Pete was a 75 year member of the Welker-Smith Post 17 of the American Legion in Gibsonburg where he served as a past Commander, Vice Commander, Treasurer, Sergeant at Arms, Chaplain and on several committees including Bingo Night, Post Color Guard and the 5th District Color Guard participating at parades, football games, events and funerals. He was also a Charter Member of the VFW Post 9522, Gibsonburg, member of Voiture Local 1057 Grand Voiture du Ohio and a former member of the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Sandusky County Sportsman Club, Life member of the DADs of Veterans of Foreign Service, and a former president and member of the Village of Gibsonburg Parks Board. Pete will also be well remembered for starting Little League Baseball in the Village where he coached for many years, following the Gibsonburg High School Sport Teams, walking 3-5 miles a day around town, talking about his beloved Cleveland Browns and Indians and the OSU Buckeyes, all the while visiting friends at the bakery.
Pete is survived by his sons; grandchildren, Jackie (John) Dubler, Jon L. Heffner, Jr., Tony (Jillian) Heffner and April Heffner; great grandchildren, Christine (Levi) Morrow, Abrianna Dubler, Alissa (Alex) Lopez, Alexandra Heffner, Abigail Heffner, Cody McMath, Dylan McMath, Loki, Willow, Penny and Beckett Heffner; great, great grandson, Charlie Morrow; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; and siblings Creta Goetz, Margaret Krotzer, Glenn Heffner, Maxine Gnepper and Doris Wohlmuth.
Visitation observing social distancing and requiring the donning of masks will be offered at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, Sunday, Aug. 23, 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m., at the Gibsonburg United Methodist Church, Faith Campus. Strict requirements of wearing masks in or outside of the sanctuary and at the cemetery will be followed. For those choosing to listen to the drive-in broadcast of the funeral, you may park in the church parking lot and tune your radio to FM 87.9. Burial with Military Rites will be at West Union. Events will also be livestreamed and able to seen by visiting, www.hermanfh.com
Memorials may be directed to the Gibsonburg United Methodist Church.