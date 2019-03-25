Services
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
709 Croghan St.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
709 Croghan St.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Darr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne J. Darr


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne J. Darr Obituary
Wayne J. Darr

HELENA - Wayne J. Darr, 84, of Helena, OH passed away on March 23, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont, OH. He was born on January 6, 1935 in Fremont, OH the son of Rudolph "RJ" and Mary (Wasserman) Darr. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph High School. Wayne served in the US Army from 1954-56.

Wayne married Suzanne F. Krupp on March 2, 1957 at Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, OH and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2018. Wayne was an owner/operator truck driver for Teamsters Local 20, Toledo, OH. He drove for Matlack from 1966-82, Continental Express 1982-87 and US Truck from 1987 until he retired in 1992.

Wayne was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church, VFW, American Legion, Moose, Eagles and K of C. He enjoyed working on his property and taking care of his home. Wayne loved spending time with his family.

Wayne is survived by his children, Ann (Garry) Deskins, Lancaster, OH, Ron (Holly) Darr, Trumbull, CT, Lynn (James) Crum, Pataskala, OH, Kay (Melih) Darr-Dimbiloglu, Columbus, OH and Kyle (Denise) Darr, Fremont; siblings, William (Agnes) Darr and Janet Magrum both of Fremont; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren and ten step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzanne Darr; siblings, John Darr, Grace Pfieffer, Mary Chudzinski, Rosalyn Shondell, Sylvia Celek and Celine Novitski.

Visitation: Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, March 28, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to the mass at church.

Memorials: Birchard Public Library

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now