Wendy L. (Stover) Suter
Fremont - Wendy L. (Stover) Suter, 55, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1964, the daughter of the late Clarence E. Stover and Joanne M. (Birch) Stover Langley, who survives in Fremont.
A 1982 graduate of Fremont Ross and Vanguard Vocational School, Wendy went on to become a licensed insurance agent, where she cared for the community many years at Sprouse Insurance.
On June 15, 1984, she married Mike Suter, spending 35 years together.
Wendy was a giver and never hesitated to help those in need. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a true Ohio State fan but would tolerate watching the Browns games with Mike. Wendy was a beloved member of Fremont Alliance Church.
Left to cherish her memory are Wendy's mother, Joanne; husband, Mike; children, Eric (Katelyn) Suter of London, OH and Heather (Kyle) Koch of Elmore; siblings, Raymond (Rynda) Stover of West Jefferson, Elaine (Larry) Fisher of Fremont, Rebecca (John) Smith of Fremont, William Stover of Fremont, Randall Stover of Rineyville, KY, David Stover of Fremont, and Andrew (Linnea) Stover of Milan; mother-in-law, Patricia Suter of Sylvania; and sisters-in-law, Diane Smith of Sylvania, and Brenda Suter of Norwalk; and grandchildren, Erika, Chase, and Eli.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence; stepfather, Robert Langley; father-in-law, Dennis Suter; and brother-in-law, Tim Suter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 12 - 8 p.m. The family requests that friends and family wear Ohio State gear on Friday to honor Wendy's love for the Buckeyes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. where all will be welcomed to the Fremont Alliance Church. Pastor Glenn Merrill will officiate. Committal Services will be held privately at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to Fremont Alliance Church.
To view Wendy's video tribute or to send an online condolence visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020