Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Sue Arndt


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Sue Arndt Obituary
Wendy Sue Arndt

Fremont - Wendy Sue Arndt, 68, of Fremont, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on February 26, 1951 in Fremont to Franklin & Kathleen (Klawitter) Arndt.

Wendy was a 1969 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping and traveling around the country. Wendy loved to garden, can fruits & vegetables and work in her family orchard. Most of all, Wendy loved to spend time with her family and taking care of everyone else's kids.

Surviving Wendy are her siblings, Gregory (Kelly) Arndt of Lamberville, MI, Timothy (Kathy) Arndt of Fremont and Randall (Valorie) Arndt of Albany, MO; and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Wendy is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin & Kathleen Arndt.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now