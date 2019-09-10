|
|
Wendy Sue Arndt
Fremont - Wendy Sue Arndt, 68, of Fremont, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on February 26, 1951 in Fremont to Franklin & Kathleen (Klawitter) Arndt.
Wendy was a 1969 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping and traveling around the country. Wendy loved to garden, can fruits & vegetables and work in her family orchard. Most of all, Wendy loved to spend time with her family and taking care of everyone else's kids.
Surviving Wendy are her siblings, Gregory (Kelly) Arndt of Lamberville, MI, Timothy (Kathy) Arndt of Fremont and Randall (Valorie) Arndt of Albany, MO; and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Wendy is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin & Kathleen Arndt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019