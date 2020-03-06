|
|
William Charles Jacobs
Anderson, SC - William Charles Jacobs passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 73 at his home in Anderson, South Carolina. Bill was born in Fremont, Ohio on August 14, 1946 to Donald and Eloise Jacobs who both predeceased him. He graduated in 1964 from Fremont Ross High School and married Sandra Masur on July 5, 1975.
Bill served in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam from September 3, 1969 to September 2, 1970. His last duty and major command was Co B 1st Bn 58th INT 197th INT BDE 3A. During his service he received the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal with V Device (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Combat Infantryman Badge (1st aware), Sharpshooter (M-60), Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars, and Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device. He was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church of Anderson for 42 years. He worked as a machinist by trade in tool and die then in injection molding. He was self-employed in brass fittings and hydraulic hose for thirteen years and ended his career at UPS after six years. Bill enjoyed bowling, hunting, working on his farm - Working J Ranch, spending Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR, and supporting the Clemson Tigers every chance he got.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; a brother, Ronald (Marianne) Jacobs; sons, Matthew Butchko, Andrew (Shannon) Jacobs, Jeremiah Jacobs, Benjamin (Laurie) Jacobs, and Stephen Jacobs; and eleven grandchildren.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020