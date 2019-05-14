Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clyde - William David Pearce, 71 of Clyde, died Sunday May 12th after a short fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife Arden, son Andrew and daughter Margaret, all of Clyde, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He passed with his beloved family at his side, finding dignity and peace as he had wished.

Bill was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 16, 1947 to devoted parents William Howard Pearce (d. 1982), and Margaret (Walter) Pearce (d. 2002). On July 6th, 1974 he wed Arden Suzanne Lucas in Ashland, Ohio and they remained married until his passing. He is preceded in death by sister Patricia, brother James and nephews John and Donald.

He graduated from Clyde High School in 1965 and matriculated at Ohio Wesleyan where he graduated in 1969 with a major in history and a minor in theology. He then attended Ohio Northern where he obtained his law degree in 1972. He was a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force and served in JAG at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Following an honorable discharge, he entered into practice as an attorney in Clyde and remained actively working until his death.

A voracious reader, Bill was a lifelong student of history and American government. He was a sportsman who especially enjoyed fishing and boating. On June 4th 1974 he attended Ten Cent Beer night at Cleveland Municipal Stadium and only spent two dollars. Bill enjoyed life and lived it in pursuit of happiness. He found no greater joy than spending time with his family. He touched countless lives with his kindness and humor and will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio from 3-7:00 PM. A private service will be held on Thursday with burial to follow at Bakertown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Clyde Public Library, Sandusky County Humane Society and the .
Published in the News-Messenger on May 14, 2019
