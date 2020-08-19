William "Doug" Douglas Fought "Pops"
Fremont - William "Doug" Douglas Fought "Pops", 73, of Fremont, passed away at home on August 19, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1947 in Fremont to Earl and Mary (Howell) Fought. Doug was a 1965 graduated of Woodrow Wilson High School in Xenia, Ohio. He was a courier for Fremont Federal Credit Union and drove dump truck for 10 years after retiring as a stock manager from Nickles Bakery in 2005. Doug had a love for sports. He coached little league baseball at the Fremont Recreation Center for many years, winning several tournaments. He played softball for many years, and even played softball with his sons. He was also an avid golfer and bowler, and a member of the Fremont Bowling Association where he participated in many tournaments. He was a fan of the Detroit Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Miami Dolphins, enjoyed watching NASCAR, Formula I, and sprint car racing, and liked going for the occasional car ride himself. Doug was also a member of the Clyde Moose. Among all his hobbies, Doug's greatest joy was his grandchildren and being with his family. He loved vacationing with his family to Florida and Tennessee. On June 14, 1969 he married Diana L. Rusch at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and she survives.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Diana Fought of Fremont, OH, children; Laura Alspaugh of Fremont, OH, Michael Allen (Heather) Fought of Clyde, OH, Mark Anthony (Jennifer) Fought of Fremont, OH, grandchildren; Mallory Alspaugh, Andrew Slone, Bryce and Brady Fought, Elleigh and Liam Fought, great-grandchild; Brylee Ann Alspaugh, and brother; Dennis (Ann) Fought of Fremont, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and niece, Christina Louise Fought.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services 900 North St, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing and wait times may occur outside.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio. Deacon Mel Shell will officiate. Livestreaming for Doug's graveside service will be available on the funeral home's website for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools, the ProMedica Dorothy Kern Center, 2390 Enterprise Drive, Fremont, Ohio, 43420, or The Multiple Myeloma Association by visiting www.themmrf.org/
