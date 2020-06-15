Dear Lee and Betty and Families.
May God wrap His loving arms around you today and always during this difficult season. Rest Assure Doyle is in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
With heartfelt sincerity,
Mark and Linda Larrick
William Doyle Shaffer
Fremont - William Doyle Shaffer, 93, peacefully finished his life here on earth on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and is now enjoying his homecoming with Jesus.
Doyle was born July 30, 1926 in Burgoon, Ohio, to Robert C. and Winnie (Walter) Shaffer of Burgoon. He married the late Dorris Mae Huntsman in the old Gibsonburg Methodist Church on April 30, 1950. Together they had four sons: Stephen Shaffer, Fremont; William, Jr (Peggy) Shaffer, Oregon, OH; David (Brenda) Shaffer, Fremont; and Lee (Betty) Shaffer, Fremont.
Doyle was a 1945 graduate of Jackson Burgoon High School. After graduation, Doyle served in the United States Army during the end of World War II as a medical technician, including some time onboard the USS Hope. As a proud veteran, he also served on Gibsonburg's American Legion Post Honor Guard in his later years. He was employed at Basic, Inc in Bettsville, retiring in 1988, along with working a small farm and livestock. Doyle was a member of Gibsonburg United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, served on many committees, and served for many meals. During retirement, he enjoyed camping in their camper for many years, bowling, bird watching, and fishing.
We celebrate and honor our Dad's life, as he was always a gentle, good-natured man that taught us much by example in how he lived his life and how he took care of his parents in their later years. Everyone who ever saw him was greeted with a big smile. His blues eyes captured the heart of our Mom from the day they met. Dad was blessed that all four of his sons were nearby to each assist in his around-the-clock care until he finished his earthly journey. We are grateful for the kind people at Heartland Hospice for their assistance in his care, and we would like to say a special thank you to Larry Bowman and the ladies at Lee's Famous Recipe for the many years of love and kindness they showed our Mom and Dad, without fail. You have the family's deepest gratitude!
He is survived by his sons and their families, which include grandchildren: Amber Druckenmiller, Jared (Rebecca) Shaffer, Brandon Shaffer, Brittany (Jordan) Gerner, Kristie (Bob) Kwiatkowski, Kimmi Kern-Leonard, David (Sam) Smith, Dallas (Tiffany) Smith, Brandi (Lincoln) Fahrbach; great-grandchildren: Mikayla (Lucas), Ethan, Seth, Libe, and Morgan Druckenmiller; Rider, Lola, Oliver, Ivy, and Hayes Shaffer; Alex, Cal, and Brooke Kwiatkowski; Adyn, Amiliya, and Audrey Smith; Danika Smith; Hennie Fahrbach: great-great-grandchild Mason Booth. He was preceded in death by Dorris, his parents, siblings: Marilyn, Walter, Jean, and great-grandson Willard Shaffer.
Private burial will take place at West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg, Ohio.
A celebration in honor of Dad's life will be held at Noon on September 12, 2020, at the Shaffer family quarry, 1270 N SR 590, Fremont, followed by a time of fellowship and memories. Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, Ohio, has been entrusted with the care of his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital, 907 W State St A, Fremont, OH 43420, or given to the family and designated for the family's veteran's project that is being developed at the family quarry.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.