William H. "Bill" Keller, 85, of Woodville, died June 3, 2020 at Genoa Retirement Village, Genoa.
Bill was born on October 1, 1934. The son of Fredrick "Fritz" Keller and Madge (Hathaway) Paulson.
Bill graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1952. After high school, he held various jobs which included working as an aid at Memorial Hospital in Fremont, an apprentice lab technician at Union Carbide in Cleveland, and a lab technician at Brush Wellman in Elmore, OH. After Brush, he went to work with his father, Fritz, at his Pontiac dealership in Gibsonburg. Bill then started his own business in crude oil production where he retired. He enjoyed wood working and started a side business, The Marble Toy Factory, where he invented the Marvelous Mood Machine and other wooden toys. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, passing on his love of the outdoors and his hobbies of making maple syrup and mushroom hunting on the family farm.
On Aug. 11, 1956, he married Jean Franks of Fremont. Surviving are sons, David (Robin) of Hessville, Fred (Jenny) of Gibsonburg, and Jon (Jody) of Woodville; 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jean, brother, Thomas, grandson, Andrew Keller and great-granddaughter, Savannah Wilson.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held on June 13, 2020 at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg. Rev. Phillip Scherr will officiate. Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg have been entrusted with Bills remains.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts can be given to the charity of the donor's choice.
