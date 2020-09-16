William J. Good, Jr.
Fremont - William "Bill" J. Good, Jr., 73, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born April 10, 1947 in Fremont to William J. and Delores (Marchlewski) Good, Sr.
Bill married Pamela Stinchcomb on September 29, 1989 at Mayer Park and she survives.
He worked at Singer/Eaton Controls as a supervisor. He then worked in the maintenance department at Style Crest in Fremont.
Bill was a member of the Fremont Eagles and the Commodore of the Sandusky River Yacht and Outboard Club. He loved Miller High Life Light and talk radio. He was a Tigers, Browns and OSU fan.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela Good, Fremont, OH; children, Robert Good, Sandusky, OH, William (Leah) Good III, Fremont, OH; stepson, Shawn Stinchcomb, Virginia Beach, VA; mother, Delores Good; siblings, Andrew Good, Sue Cheek, Cliff (Kathy) Good, Sr., Mari (Arley) Stewart, John (Sandy) Good, Anna Good, Nancy (Larry) Parker, all of Fremont, OH, Anthony (Bev) Good of Minnesota and Dee Dee Wagner of Arizona; grandchildren, Adam, Zachary and Myles Good.
He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Good, Sr., and brother, Michael C. Good.
Visitation: Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
A celebration of life ceremony will take place at a later date.
Memorials: Wounded Warrior Project