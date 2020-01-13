|
|
William J. Kelly
FREMONT - William "Bill" J. Kelly, 95, of Fremont, OH passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. He was born September 1, 1924 in Somerset, OH, the son of Paul and Genevieve (Litzinger) Kelly. He was a 1942 graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Somerset.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Medal w/7 stars; American Area Medal; WWII Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He married Mary Ann Snider in June of 1947, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset and she preceded him in death on July 25, 1989.
Bill worked as a union plumber with Local 50 out of Toledo and retired in 1987. He served as a Fremont City Counsel member for twenty years. Bill was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as an usher; a Life member of the ; fifty-year member of the American Legion; member of the Fremont Eagles and Moose; Local 50 and Golden Threads.
Bill is survived by his children, John Kelly, Fremont, OH; Colleen Kelly, Mount Vernon, OH, Carol Ann Kelly, Sebring, FL and Kathleen (Dennis) Rogers, Oldsmar, FL; brother, Andrew Kelly, Perrysburg, OH; niece, Shirley Wollenberg, Reynoldsburg, OH seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Kelly; brothers, John "Neal" and Joseph Kelly; sisters, Mary Jane Mulholland, Margaret Flautt and Dorothy From.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420. A Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH, Fr. Chris Kardzis officiating, with a visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to mass.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the and American Legion.
Memorials can be made to Stein Hospice or the .
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020