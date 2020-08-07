1/1
William L. Hackett
William L. Hackett

Green Springs - William L. Hackett, 69, of Green Springs, OH passed away on August 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 1, 1950 in Fulton, KY the son of Earnest and Hilda (Dickerhoff) Hackett. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Sandusky High School.

Bill married Joyce Depoy on February 8, 1975 in Indian Camp, WV and she survives. He was a tool and die maker for over thirty-five years at TRW until their closure. Bill was a member of Faith Memorial Church in Sandusky where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the NRA and an avid marksman. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, playing the trumpet and riding his motorcycle. Bill loved to help people and teach them how to repair things.

Bill is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Joyce Hackett, Green Springs; children, Angela (Wade Conner) Herrera, Fremont and William Hackett II, Green Springs; grandchildren, Kaleb (Autum Dearsman) Herrera, Isac and Jacob Herrera and Remi Conner; sisters, Nancy (John) Ward, Sandusky and Beverly Thatcher , Vickery, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Hackett.

Visitation: Monday, August 10, 2020 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.

Burial: Bakertown Cemetery

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
