William Louis "Bill" Belcher Jr.
William Louis "Bill" Belcher, Jr.

Gibsonburg - William "Bill" Louis Belcher, Jr. passed away at St. V's hospital in Toledo with family by his side on March 4, 2020. Bill was born on May 25, 1939 in Grundy, Virginia to the late William Sr. and Helen (Stacy) Belcher.

On June 11, 1960, he married Connie Kay Miller in Gibsonburg, Ohio. They would have been celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Bill retired from Hunt Wesson Foods in 2000. He enjoyed raising horses, fishing, and hunting.

Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Connie Kay (Miller) Belcher; daughter, Melinda (Doug) Ottney; son, Scott (Marcy) Belcher; grandchildren, Seth Ottney, Samantha Ottney, Dustin (Jenna) Belcher, Justin (Tammy) Young, Ashely (Chris) Folger, Brittany (Edward) Schaefer, Shane (Shay) Benfer; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jackson, Lexi, Casey, Owen, Reese, Sam, Dustin, and Spynser. Also surviving are a sister, Lorene (Belcher) Schell of Tampa Florida, and a brother, Jack Belcher of Taylorsville, Kentucky.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Danny and Danielle Benfer.

A public graveside service observing social distancing will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10 a.m. at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the donor's choice.

Herman - Veh Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving Bill's family. Condolences may be made online at hermanfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
