William R. Thomas
Clyde - William R. Thomas, age 71, of Clyde, died Thursday morning, November 7, 2019, at the Bellevue Hospital, following complications from Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.
He was born August 27, 1948, in Sandusky, and attended Margaretta High School. After High School, Bill joined the U.S. Army, serving for 8 1/2 years. Following his service, Bill began work as a corrections officer at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary, Kansas, and at the same time earned his associate's degree at Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS. When he retired from that position, he helped start the community corrections program in Johnson County Kansas. Upon his return to Ohio, Bill started a second career. He was a case manager for 'TASC' in Sandusky County and also the Benchmark program in Erie County. He was a member of AMVETS, Masons, and the VFW. Bill was a car enthusiast and loved his red Ford Mustang.
He is survived by his wife Janet "Jani" (Spicer) Thomas; daughter Jennifer Tymeson, Overland Park KS,; three sons William R. (Angela) Thomas Jr. Overland Park KS., Daniel Thomas Leavenworth KS., and Scott (Megan) Thomas, Columbia SC.; step daughter Amy (Michael) Dirlam, St Joseph MI.,11 grandchildren; sister Margaret Allison, Olmstead Township; and several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his son Robert Thomas; parents Roger Thomas and Marguerite (Guthridge) Lutes; brother Howard Davis; sister Betty Meyer; and one granddaughter Madison Claire.
Friends may call from 10 AM until time of memorial service at 11 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia. Jeff Trapp will officiate.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019