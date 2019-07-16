Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
William "Bill" Riedmaier


1955 - 2019
William "Bill" Riedmaier Obituary
William "Bill" Riedmaier

Fremont - William "Bill" Riedmaier, 64, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1955 to the late William E. and Marilyn (Halm) Riedmaier.

Bill graduated from Fremont Ross High School. Afterwards, he attended Terra State before finishing his Law Enforcement Degree at the University of Tiffin. He then went on to the Police Academy. He worked as a Sandusky County Sheriff's Deputy, as a police officer in Clyde, and retired from law enforcement from the Green Springs Police Dept. Bill continued working as a car salesman for area dealerships as well as doing jobs as his health would allow.

As a hobby, Bill was a drummer throughout his life, playing for local bands, including "JUSTUS". He enjoyed dirt track, sprint car racing, golfing and football.

Surviving are children, Evan, Abbi, Lori Frasure, Josh, Michael, twins, April Halm and Amber Fisher and Ryan; his pet cat, Molly; several grandchildren; and sister, Debra Gillenwater.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be offered on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 5-7 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, care of Evan Riedmaier.

To express online condolences or to view Bill's Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 16, 2019
