Services
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-6654
William Wise
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Parish
Jenison, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Parish
Jenison, MI
- - "Do not grieve for me my friends. My life has been all any man can ask. A kind and faithful wife who has given me five beautiful children who have married well and are independent of me. Honest work to provide for them and privilege of serving two years in the US Military. I was born at home on the farm near Monroeville, Ohio, and eventually landed near Hudsonville, Michigan, which I love." William Wise, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen Wise. William's children are Stephen and Laurel Wise of Sturgeon Bay, WI, David and Julie Wise of Excelsior, MN, Christopher and Pamela Wise of Grandville, MI, Mary and Randy Myers of Jenison, MI, John and Rosemary Wise of Bethesda, MD; grandchildren, Jared and Candy Myers (great grandson, William), Emily Wise, Adam Wise, Anna and John Myers-Bangsund, Elise Wise, Ryan Wise. He is also survived by his brother, Stan Wise and sisters, Marie Strayer, Jean Snyder, and Rosalyn Mulligan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Parish in Jenison. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, from 7 to 9 P.M. and on Friday from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services.
