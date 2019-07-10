|
|
Dr. Willis "Bill" Russell McCune
Fremont - Dr. Willis Russell McCune, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Elmwood of Fremont. Willis "Bill" is survived by his son Rod (Polly) McCune of Norwalk, his daughter Charlotte (Don) Thompson of Parrish, Florida, his daughter Susan (Jim) Nicodem of Batavia, Illinois and his daughter Patti (Brad) Skiles of Warsaw, Indiana. In addition to his children, also surviving are his 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren (plus 2 on the way).
Bill was born on April 14, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio to his parents James and Charlotte McCune. He graduated from Case Western Reserve Dental School in 1948. Bill served in the Army during WWII and the Korean War, stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. He moved to Fremont in 1952 and thoroughly enjoyed practicing dentistry for 40 years and serving the people of Fremont.
Bill married Christina Ruth MacDonald in Castleton, North Dakota on August 5, 1948. They were married for 69 years before Chris passed. Bill was a great family man and a loving father.
Bill was a social and active man who was involved in Fremont (Exchange) Investment Club, the Beautification Commission, a bowler and a bridge player. He was an enthusiastic gardener, Spiegel Grove walker and an avid fisherman, ready to share his boat and fishing poles with a willing friend.
Bill enjoyed conversation with people, crossword puzzles and reading mysteries. In his later years, a renewed faith in Christ spurred him on to be involved at Grace Community Church. At the age of 96, he loved "visiting the elderly" at other nursing homes.
His family and friends will always remember him as a man who loved his family, his church and his God.
Visitation will be held at Grace Community Church on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. where Funeral Service will begin at noon. Pastor Forrest Kirchenbauer and Pastor Kevin Pinkerton will officiate. Burial will be at McGormley Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Community Church.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 10, 2019