Willis W. Bockbrader
Fremont - Willis W. Bockbrader, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away at home, with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born December 10, 1926 in Pemberville, OH to John L. and Emma (Buehing) Bockbrader.
Willis married Betty L. Baylis on May 23, 1951 in Lancaster, OH. He was a bus driver with Fremont City Schools for many years and retired in 1998. Willis was a member of the Fremont Moose and Eagles. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and pool.
Willis is survived by his loving wife of almost 69 years, Betty L. Bockbrader, Fremont, OH; children, Rose (Ken) Smith, Green Springs, OH, Barbara (William Crozier) Bockbrader, Helena, OH, Michael (Dawn) Bockbrader, Martin, OH and Dale (Norma) Bockbrader, Fremont, OH; sister, Mildred Henwood, Lancaster, OH; nine grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Alvin Bockbrader; grandson, Dale Bockbrader, Jr.
Willis's wish was to have no services.
Memorials can be made to the family.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020