Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Bockbrader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis W. Bockbrader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis W. Bockbrader Obituary
Willis W. Bockbrader

Fremont - Willis W. Bockbrader, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away at home, with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born December 10, 1926 in Pemberville, OH to John L. and Emma (Buehing) Bockbrader.

Willis married Betty L. Baylis on May 23, 1951 in Lancaster, OH. He was a bus driver with Fremont City Schools for many years and retired in 1998. Willis was a member of the Fremont Moose and Eagles. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and pool.

Willis is survived by his loving wife of almost 69 years, Betty L. Bockbrader, Fremont, OH; children, Rose (Ken) Smith, Green Springs, OH, Barbara (William Crozier) Bockbrader, Helena, OH, Michael (Dawn) Bockbrader, Martin, OH and Dale (Norma) Bockbrader, Fremont, OH; sister, Mildred Henwood, Lancaster, OH; nine grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Alvin Bockbrader; grandson, Dale Bockbrader, Jr.

Willis's wish was to have no services.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -