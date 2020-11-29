Wilma J Rapp
Fremont - Wilma J. Rapp, 85, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 31, 1934 in Morgan County, KY to Russell and Florice Sue (Keaton) Adkins.
Wilma married Harry G. Rapp, Sr., on September 17, 1949 in Greenup, KY and he preceded her in death on February 28, 2004. She was a cook at Mark's Restaurant and J.R.'s Restaurant. Wilma also worked at Adkins Sanitation.
Wilma was a member of Fremont Baptist Temple and taught Sunday School for forty-seven years. She loved reading and baking.
Wilma is survived by her children, Harry G. Rapp, Jr. (Deb), Leesburg,Fla. and Terri (Jim) Laeng, Fremont, OH; daughter-in-law, Judy Rapp, Fremont, OH; siblings, James (Jean) Adkins, Fremont, OH; Wendell Adkins, Nashville, TN; Roy (Ellen) Crayton, Killbuck, OH; Paul Johnson, Fostoria, OH; 8 Grand Children, 21 Great Grand Children,
5 Great Great Grand Children plus 5 Honorary Grand Children and 2 Honorary Great Grand Children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry G. Rapp, Sr.; son, Larry Rapp; daughter, Robin Rapp; brother Ray Adkins; sisters, Wanda Severs, Janet Cross and Eva Smith.
Visitation: Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Service: Saturday, December 5, 2020; 11:00 a.m. at Fremont Baptist Temple, 1150 S. County Road 198, Fremont, OH with visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 am at the church.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials: Temple Christian Academy, Rutherford B. Hayes Memorial Fund or the Humane Society of Sandusky County.