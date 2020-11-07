1/1
Youlanda Mae England
1928 - 2020
Youlanda Mae England

Fremont - Youlanda Mae (Rainey) England, 92, of Fremont passed away on November 4, 2020 at Valley View Health Care. She was born on October 1, 1928 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Raymond D. and Lucille I. (Brown) Rainey.

A 1946 graduate of Findlay Senior High School, Youlanda went on to study at the Capitol Beauty School in Columbus. She worked as a beautician in her early years, while working up the ladder at Ohio Bell as an operator. After her time at Ohio Bell, Youlanda worked for Seaway Food Town as a price checker.

On May 14, 1950, she married Lee Roy England, and the two spent 70 loving years together. Youlanda has been a faithful member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church since 1964, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Fremont Country Club. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her animals. Watching her family compete in horse shows and going to jeepster parades with Lee were highlights in Youlanda's life. She cared about her family most of all.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lee; daughter, Sandy (Jeff) Phillips; and granddaughter, Holly Phillips.

Youlanda is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lucille.

Services will be private for the family.

Memorial donations in Youlanda's name may be made to Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont is honored to assist the England family during this difficult time.




Published in News-Messenger on Nov. 7, 2020.
November 6, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Youlanda and caring for her. I always enjoyed listening to her stories. She was very proud of her family. I will miss her kind words and smiling face. I loved her. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
WANDA REYNOLDS
