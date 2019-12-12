|
Zenaida M. Jaso
Gibsonburg - Zenaida M. Jaso, 81, of Gibsonburg, OH died peacefully December 8, 2019 at 10:52 pm in home hospice surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born May 20, 1938 in Redwood, Texas, the daughter of the late Mardomiando Mendoza and Gudalupe Cerda Mendoza. She was the oldest of 6 sibilings. On November 6, 1954, she married Alfredo Jaso.
She was a born again Christian saved in 1969. She was a pastor twice in her lifetime. She had a church located in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where she led many families to Christ and where she evengalized to anyone who came into her path. In 2016 she had the honor of becoming the first Mother of Vida Church in Toledo, Ohio.
She is survived by her eight children and their spouses. John and Marcela Jaso, Linda Jaso Becerra and Oscar Becerra, Alfredo Jaso Jr., Robert and Anna Moreno Jaso, Angelo Jaso, Anna Jaso Flores and Robert Flores, Debra Jaso, Rachel Jaso Sanson and Jaime Sanson. She leaves behind twenty-four grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
The service for Zenaida Mendoza Jaso will be held at Vida Church, 2610 N. Erie St. Toledo, OH, on Saturday December fourteenth at 2:00 PM.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019