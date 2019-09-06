Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ‘D.L.’ Delma Louis Routte. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"D.L." Delma Louis Routte, 94, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, peacefully at home.



D.L. was born April 23, 1925, near Glendale, the son of Elzie Thorton Routte Sr. and Oma Hornback Routte. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre. In 1947, he was wed to Dorothy Strange Routte, a marriage that lasted 61 years, until she passed away Oct. 20, 2008.



After the war, D.L. became an electrical contractor and successful business owner. His companies included Routte & Layman Electric, Hub City Wholesale and Brite Electric. But he had grown up on a farm and his lifelong dream was to return to working the land. It was a dream he pursued in stages, until 1974, when he fully retired from business and devoted himself full time to the farm.



Never one to follow the crowd, D.L. was a man who set his own path. He developed a distinctive passion for traditional farming techniques. He devoted himself to raising and farming with Belgian Draft Horses and preferred, whenever possible, to use horse-drawn equipment. He was never happier than when he was working his land with his horses.



He was a founding member of The Central Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association. He was an advocate for rural life who enjoyed teaching and mentoring others. He was a storyteller who loved engaging with people. And he took a special delight in bringing his draft animals to parades and community events and bringing joy to neighbors young and old. D.L. was a man who had dreams and brought them to life. He was a life well-lived.



In death, D.L. was preceded by four siblings, Eldon Routte, Gene H. Routte, E.T. Routte and Marlin Routte Carroll.



Survivors include a daughter, Donna J. Patteson; a stepgranddaughter, Kiley Vinson (Ben); a stepgrandson, Thomas Patteson (Lily); three stepgreat-grandchildren, Molly, Elizabeth and Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews.



D.L. was blessed to have much love and support from recent caregivers, Dottie Rudolech and Debra Johnson, former caregiver, Robin Music, and Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Benedict Brown officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor's favorite charity.

