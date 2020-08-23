Abigail Bryan, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Louisville to James and Juanita Stevens Fortner. She was a homemaker. She loved helping other people.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard Bryan; a dear grandfather, Raymond Stevens; two sisters, Connie and Judy Ann; a brother, Ricky; and a great-grandson, Zachary.
She is survived by her six daughters, Donna (Ivan) Tischendorf, Cheryl (Jose) Flores, Angela (Kenneth) Lang, Jennifer (Dale) Collins, Melissa (Adam) Chavez and Cynthia (Andrew) Orten; two sisters, Jackie, and Doris; two brothers, Jimmy and Michael; 12 grandchildren, Ivan, Melanie, Chelsea,Victoria, Allison, Jacob, Alexis, Seth, Andrew Jr., Annabelle, Kara and Alexander. five great-grandchildren, Payton, Killian, Dominik, Maverick and Eli.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Adam Castiner officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. Thank you for complying.
