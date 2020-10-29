Abigail Julianne Simon, 18, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



She was a native of Hardin County and a 2020 graduate of Central Hardin High School. She was a beautiful soul, loved unconditionally and loved her cheer family.



Survivors include her parents, Jason Simon and Sonja Kooyman; three brothers, Michael, Wyatt and Don Simon; two sisters, Kelesy Tungate and Meghan Steinruck; several grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the American Legion Pavilion, 801 N. Miles Street in Elizabethtown.





