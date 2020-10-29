1/1
Abigail Julianne Simon
Abigail Julianne Simon, 18, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

She was a native of Hardin County and a 2020 graduate of Central Hardin High School. She was a beautiful soul, loved unconditionally and loved her cheer family.

Survivors include her parents, Jason Simon and Sonja Kooyman; three brothers, Michael, Wyatt and Don Simon; two sisters, Kelesy Tungate and Meghan Steinruck; several grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the American Legion Pavilion, 801 N. Miles Street in Elizabethtown.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
