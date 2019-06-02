Ada Sue Pabon, 72, of Radcliff, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of LaRue County and retired from Civil Service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee and Ellen Elizabeth Spence.
She is survived by her brother, Roy S. Spence of Radcliff; a niece, Evelyn J. Spence of Radcliff and a nephew, Roy Lee (Rebecca) Spence III of California.
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
