Ada Sue Pabon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Sue Pabon.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ada Sue Pabon, 72, of Radcliff, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of LaRue County and retired from Civil Service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee and Ellen Elizabeth Spence.

She is survived by her brother, Roy S. Spence of Radcliff; a niece, Evelyn J. Spence of Radcliff and a nephew, Roy Lee (Rebecca) Spence III of California.

A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.