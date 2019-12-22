Adale Ray Stotts, 79, of Upton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Columbia to Solmon and Rosie Bennett Stotts. He was a farmer and a member of the Coonhunter's Club in Adair County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Stotts; and his parents.
He is survived by two sons, Donnie Stotts of Upton and Ronnie Stotts of Upton; a daughter, Martha (Tim) Capps of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Adam (Susan) Caswell of Upton and Chad Cawell of Upton; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Kean, Trevor Caswell, Kara Caswell and Houston Caswell; a sister, Dorlis (Gary) Allen of Shepardsville; and a brother, Gil (Mary) Stotts of Louisville.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Revs. Danny Sallee and Tim Capps officiating. Burial is in Stoney Point Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019