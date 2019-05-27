Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Lee Ricketts. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Adam Lee Ricketts, 35, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.



He was born Oct. 1, 1983 in Elizabethtown. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School, employed by AGC and an avid fisherman. Anyone who knew Adam loved his quick wit and how his smile and laugh could brighten anyones day.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kean Jenkins and grandparents, Rowland and Jimmie Ricketts.



He is survived by his sons, Hunter and Marshall Ricketts; his parents, Johnny and Leslie Ricketts; a brother, Austin Ricketts (Erin); a sister, April Pearman (Jarad); two grandmothers, Nan Jenkins and Imogene Ricketts; many special family members and friends; and the love of his life, Jessica Ross Berry.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Northside Baptist Church. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.



The family asks donations be made to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and in his memory.



Condolences may be expressed at

Adam Lee Ricketts, 35, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.He was born Oct. 1, 1983 in Elizabethtown. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School, employed by AGC and an avid fisherman. Anyone who knew Adam loved his quick wit and how his smile and laugh could brighten anyones day.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kean Jenkins and grandparents, Rowland and Jimmie Ricketts.He is survived by his sons, Hunter and Marshall Ricketts; his parents, Johnny and Leslie Ricketts; a brother, Austin Ricketts (Erin); a sister, April Pearman (Jarad); two grandmothers, Nan Jenkins and Imogene Ricketts; many special family members and friends; and the love of his life, Jessica Ross Berry.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Northside Baptist Church. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.The family asks donations be made to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and in his memory.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.