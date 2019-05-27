Adam Lee Ricketts, 35, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.
He was born Oct. 1, 1983 in Elizabethtown. He was a graduate of Central Hardin High School, employed by AGC and an avid fisherman. Anyone who knew Adam loved his quick wit and how his smile and laugh could brighten anyones day.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kean Jenkins and grandparents, Rowland and Jimmie Ricketts.
He is survived by his sons, Hunter and Marshall Ricketts; his parents, Johnny and Leslie Ricketts; a brother, Austin Ricketts (Erin); a sister, April Pearman (Jarad); two grandmothers, Nan Jenkins and Imogene Ricketts; many special family members and friends; and the love of his life, Jessica Ross Berry.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Northside Baptist Church. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
The family asks donations be made to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 28, 2019