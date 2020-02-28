Adelbert A. Harris, 89, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born Oct. 16, 1930, in Perham, Maine, to Austin A. Harris and Velma Fitzgerald Harris. He joined the military at age 17 in 1947 and was the youngest at the time to attaine the rank of sergeant major. His highest award received was the Legion of Merrit. This included two tours of service in Korea, two tours in Germany and four tours stateside including the Pentagon. Adelbert retired from the military in 1968 and settled in Radcliff. In 1970, he joined the postal service and retired in 1990. He enjoyed a long retirement and traveled extensively with his wife. Adelbert was a longtime member of Stithton Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Mary Margaret Cundiff Harris; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah R. and Danny R. Brooks; a son and daughter-in-law, Dell R. and Sonja Yates Harris; two grandsons, Daniel A. Brooks and Evan O. Harris; a brother, Warren Harris of Caribou, Maine; and a sister, Shirley Jones of Columbus, Ohio.
The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Denver Copeland officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Stithton Baptist Church, 95 Park Ave., Radcliff, KY 40160.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020