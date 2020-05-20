Adele Rose Eggleston, 80, of Summit, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Petersburg to John and Ann Powell Brunner. She was a homemaker and a seamstress for most of her life. She attended White Mills Christian Church. She was a member of the Ladies Homemakers Club of White Mills.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Eggleston; her parents; a brother, Jackie Brunner; and two sisters, Beverly Gline, and Jenny Collier.
Survivors include her two sons, Charles (Esther) Eggleston Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Russ Allen Eggleston of Summit; a daughter, Sonia (Scott) Clore of Florence; a sister, Youlenda Martin of Burlington; a brother, Butch Brunner of Burlington; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wears a mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to 1/3 occupancy. Thank you for complying.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 21, 2020