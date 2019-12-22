Adolphus "Pete" Cain, 97, of Big Clifty, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 4, 1922, in Clarkson the son of the late Hezekiah and Francis Hodge Cain.
He was a farmer and heavy equipment operator. Pete enjoyed working, running a bulldozer, farming and tractor-pulling. He loved to socialize with everybody. He held a 4th of July picnic for 14 years, feeding and talking with hundreds of people. He was married to his wife, Juanita Berg Cain for 62 years until her death. Pete visited several churches in the county and especially enjoyed his Sunday services which included services at Potter's Hope Ministries, Clarkson Community Church and Lilac Road Church of Christ.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Berg Cain; a son, David Cain; a grandson, Joseph Keown; five brothers, Earl, Winford, Jesse, Junior and Bob Cain; and five sisters, Annie Miles, Effie Cain, Ruby Royalty, Mary Nevitt and Cordie Sims.
He is survived by his six children, Arlene Cain of Big Clifty, Carolyn Keown (Dee) of Clarkson, Michael Cain of Big Clifty, Daniel Cain (Sue) of Big Clifty, Matthew Cain (Beth) of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Martina Burkhead (David) of Big Clifty; 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Brother Curtis Decker is officiating. Burial is in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday until time of service at the funeral home.
