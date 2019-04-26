Agnes Alene Martin, 99, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Born April 5, 1920, in Arch, she had just celebrated her 99th birthday surrounded by family and friends.



Alene worked for many years as a teller at First Hardin National Bank in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed round dancing, entertaining, cooking, camping and traveling.



She was preceded in death by her parents, David E. and Lena M. Hall; her husband, Kendall Martin; and four brothers, Staley, Jodie, Bernie and Reedy Hall.



She is survived by nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.



The funeral was April 17 with burial following in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



The family requests donations be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky in Elizabethtown or your local Hospice organization.



