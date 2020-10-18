1/1
Agnes Darlene Maffet
Agnes Darlene Clark Maffet, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Hardin County and a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Darlene volunteered for The PAC and had been involved with the Youth Theatre of Hardin County since 1996, where she served as the sponsorship chairman for many years. She loved camping and traveling.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Miranda Hope Maffet; her parents, Joseph Claudie and Nancy Elizabeth Clark; and two brothers, Billy Joe Clark and Joseph Ray Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Nolta Maffet; a daughter and her husband, Heather and John Krauser of Louisville; and a sister, Georgia Clark Reed of Hodgenville.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Youth Theatre of Hardin County.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
