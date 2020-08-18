1/
Alan F. Hamilton
Alan F. Hamilton, 61, husband of Nancy Hoover Hamilton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mr. Hamilton was raised in Flaherty, attended Meade County High School and enjoyed working on his family farm. He assisted in the purebred and commercial cattle operation and the diversified crop operation on Hidden Spring Farm. This love of the land led Alan to earn a BS in ag-economics from the University of Kentucky and later earning a masters of public administration from Kentucky State University. Alan was the 1979 president of FarmHouse fraternity and is a lifetime member of the College of Agriculture Alumni Association.

Alan began his work career in 1980 as an area manager for Ralston Purina. In 1981, he began a 23-year long career with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. After retiring from the department, Alan accepted a job offer from Stewart Home School as a computer analyst. He quickly became part of the SHS family and found himself surrounded by support, kindness and an abundance of love.

Mr. Hamilton is a past member of the Rotary Club, Franklin County Fair and Horse Show, past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and President of the Good Shepherd Church Parish Council. Alan served as coach of many of his children's sports teams, president or treasurer of the booster clubs, and served on the Franklin County School Board. Fall in Kentucky would find Alan aboard the Wildcat Wagon cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats. Alan also was an active member of Good Shepherd Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served wherever needed with a servant's heart.

Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. (Bobby) Hamilton Jr. and Martha Jane Hager Hamilton; an infant sister, Nancy Ann Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Wanda Simcoe Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hoover Hamil­ton; a son, John Garrett Hamilton; daughters, Alison Marie Hamilton and Katherine Lynn Hamil­ton; and granddaughter, Teagan Rein. He also is survived by siblings, Mary Hamilton (Charles Wright) of Frank­fort, Patricia (Harold) Miller of Boone, North Carolina, Steven (Keith Norwalk) Hamilton of Indianapolis, Indiana, David (Melissa) Hamilton Sr. of Flaherty and Jeff (SherriAnn) Hamilton of PeeWee Valley; nine nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial is a noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort with the Rev. Charles Howell officiating.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 29 at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council 1463, Good Shepherd Church, 72 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY. 40601.

COVID requirements will be strictly followed. A mask is necessary in order to attend services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at harrodbrothers.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
